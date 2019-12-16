OFFERS
Mon, Dec. 16
Havasu sex-trafficking case could be dismissed because federal witnesses are unavailable

Brandon Messick, Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: December 16, 2019 1:06 p.m.

Mohave County prosecutors filed a motion this week to dismiss all charges against a woman accused of playing a central role in an alleged human trafficking ring.

Former Bullhead City resident Amanda Yamauchi was among six people arrested last year after a joint investigation by the Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City Police Departments, in coordination with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Bullhead City officials have called Yamauchi one of the ringleaders in the case, which allegedly involved seven Mohave County massage parlors engaging in the forced prostitution of Chinese nationals.

According to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, there would be “no reasonable likelihood of conviction” due to the unavailability of material witnesses.

Yamauchi’s arrest followed a two-year investigation by the three law enforcement agencies. But according to Deputy County Attorney Kellen Marlow, federal investigators who worked alongside Lake Havasu and Bullhead City police are unavailable to testify against the defendant.

“We just can’t produce them,” Marlow said Friday. “Local law enforcement investigators would be readily available, but federal witnesses are not. And from what I’ve been told, they’re not going to be available to testify any time soon.”

This week, Marlow filed his motion to dismiss all charges against Yamauchi, which include money laundering, prostitution, putting a person in a house of prostitution, receiving the earnings of a prostitute, keeping a house of prostitution, unlawfully obtaining labor or services, sex trafficking by coercion, human trafficking and knowingly benefitting from human trafficking. The charges were dismissed without prejudice, which means that Yamauchi could theoretically be charged again within the seven-year statute of limitations.

According to Marlow, however, such an occurrence would be unlikely.

Yamauchi was initially arrested last September at her home in Bullhead City, after Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City Police officers served warrants at seven massage parlors throughout Mohave County – four of which were allegedly owned by Yamauchi, herself.

According to statements by Homeland Security officials last year, Asian women were coerced into performing sexual favors in exchange for money at each of the establishments. They were allegedly forced to work in excess of 12 hours per day, seven days per week, according to officials; and were forced to live in poorly-lit, unsanitary conditions.

Victims in the alleged human trafficking ring were moved to different locations once per week, investigators said. During the investigation, surveillance of Yamauchi’s vehicle allegedly led detectives to witness Yamauchi personally transporting women to the businesses directly from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

Police say Yamauchi never reported any wages or earnings to the state of Arizona through the Department of Economic Security. Throughout 2018, however, she allegedly deposited and withdrew more than $10,000 in eight financial transactions.

Yamauchi has remained free from custody on $250,000 bond since last year. She has resided in Nevada as she awaited her trial, which was scheduled to begin Jan. 22.

According to court records, Mohave Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe did not issue a ruling on Marlow’s motion to dismiss the charges as of Friday afternoon.

