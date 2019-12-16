KPD investigating reports of ‘tagging’
KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is receiving an increase in calls related to “tagging” in certain areas of town, with Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper saying that approximately 40 reports have been made since Friday, Dec. 13.
Cooper described tagging as another name for graffiti, where a person spray paints a design on another object, be it a building, car or fence. He said those “tags” can represent something to the person or group that did the act, and can be a way of claiming ownership or making a statement.
Tagging can sometimes be affiliated with gangs and gang-related activity, but Cooper said KPD has no reason to believe that’s the case in this situation. However, he added that young people sometimes mimic, emulate or imitate such behavior.
“The most common appears to be just vulgarity and curse words,” Cooper said of the tags.
The deputy chief explained that the reports from this past weekend came from the following areas east of the railroad tracks that parallel Andy Devine Avenue, including Railroad Street, and Southern, Louise, Marlene, Simms, Lovin and Emerson avenus. About 40 reports came in from those areas last weekend.
Cooper said individual acts of tagging would be misdemeanors. However, in light of the number of reports, that may not be the case in this instance.
“But these are committed by the same person or groups of persons, and they would be charged combined,” he said. “That puts it into the felony level of criminal damage, (which can come with) fines and imprisonment.”
This isn’t the first time Kingman police have dealt with tagging. There are reports that come in throughout the year, and there have been increases in incidents in the past similar to what is occurring now.
“I don’t know if it rose to this level, but we have had sprees and we have been successful in apprehending those responsible,” Cooper said.
Cooper reminds Kingman community members: “If you see something, say something.” Anyone who has had their homes, vehicles or other possessions tagged are encouraged to contact KPD at 928-753-2191 and make a report.
“When we do find the person or persons responsible, they will be charged in as many of these incidents as we can connect them to,” Cooper said.
That is the only way to request a law enforcement investigation, but there are other ways to send KPD information.
Mohave Silent Witness can be contacted at 928-753-1234, and tips can be reported online by going to https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/police-department and clicking on “Give a Tip.”
“If people submit vehicle descriptions, we follow that to the best of our ability. If anybody has any possible names, we track that down,” Cooper said of KPD’s tagging investigations. “If anybody has surveillance video through their doorbells or posted on their home, we would welcome them to review that and contact us with any useful information.”
