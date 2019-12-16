Lady Archer bags her elk

Last week I wrote a story about a 72-year-old lady from Kingman who fulfilled a couple of items on her hunting bucket list when she bagged an elk and a buffalo on a hunt in Idaho.

Today’s story is about another lady who is also 72 years young, who this fall set out to fulfill her dream of taking a bull elk with a bow and arrow, a feat not easily accomplished.

Jackie Abbott is something of an anomaly for a lady hunter. First of all she is an Arizona native, and she has been hunting as long as she can remember.

“I started out going with my dad when he went hunting in the Cerbat Mountains, Jackie said. “We lived in Chloride and we’d go into the mountains to hunt rabbits, quail and deer.”

Her first elk hunt wasn’t even in Arizona. It took place in 1991 in Wyoming, when an uncle who worked for the Department of the Interior on an elk refuge told her to come up there.

After she married her husband, Bill, they started applying for elk tags in Arizona.

“I decided I was going to apply only for archery elk and so I went out to Desert Archery where Stewart Bowman set me up,” Jackie said.

It would take a long time before she drew a coveted elk tag, though. “I had 7 or 8 points this year when I drew a tag in Unit 9.”

With tag in hand the lady archer really began practicing with her bow.

“I knew that my range was going to be limited as I didn’t have the strength to pull back the string,” Jackie said.

As it ended up, her bow draw was set at 38 pounds. In Arizona a bow must have a minimum draw of 30 pounds to be used on elk.

With tag in hand and the hunt several months away, Jackie started to practice more and more.

“I would practice five days a week,” She said. “I had targets set up at 10, 20 and 30 yards.”

But then she noticed that she was having trouble hitting her target consistently. So she went back to Desert Archery and met up with one of the owners, Sterling Green. “Sterling found that my bow need to be tuned and he did it. After that, I had no problems hitting the target.”

Knowing that she would be limited to shooting at an elk at a maximum of 30 yards, Jackie felt that she needed to get some help on getting a bull into her limited range.

Enter Kingman resident Danny Lloyd. The Abbotts have known Lloyd for over 25 years and had even hunted once with him in Colorado.

Lloyd is an avid outdoorsman and does a lot of hunting and fishing. He is a member of the Kingman Bass Club.

One of Lloyd’s favorite species to hunt is elk. An excellent caller, he was more than happy to assist Jackie when he learned she had drawn a tag.

Lloyd suggested that they not hunt the first six days of the hunt. “Danny said we should wait until a lot of the other hunters were gone,” Abbott said.

Bill and Jackie arrived and set up their camp. Lloyd left Kingman early on Thursday and arrived in camp in time to go out and start hunting.

Right away the trio found elk. “Danny is a wonderful caller and we were on elk every day,” Jackie said.

But for Lloyd, his job of getting a bull to come in to within Jackie’s range was going to be tough.

“Danny would call and we would see them, but they just wouldn’t come in close enough for a shot,” Jackie said.

On the morning of her sixth day in the field, Lloyd called and they saw five different bulls are various ranges responding. But none came into range.

That evening Lady Luck gave a smile to the hunter. “Right before sundown Danny called in a satellite bull and he came in to 25 yards.” Jackie released the arrow and the young bull ran off and disappeared into the timber.

Not wanting to push the bull, they decided to wait until daylight the next morning to do a tracking job.

It was a long night for Jackie, Bill and Danny. They asked themselves many questions. Was the shot good, would the bull go far, would predators find him?

The next morning at daylight they took up the track. Surprisingly, the bull hadn’t gone far.

The bull hadn’t gone more than 125 yards before he had expired. Jackie’s shot had been good.

The only issue they had was that a hungry coyote had found the elk during the night. The coyote had helped himself to a little prime hindquarter.

Other than that the elk was OK, and after field dressing the bull, they were able to recover it and get it back to camp.

“Bill and I had a wonderful time,” Jackie said. “We saw lots of wildlife during the hunt and the weather was beautiful.”

The Abbott’s said they are sharing the meat of the bull with their family.

“I want to thank Danny, for without him this would not have happened,” she said. “And I need to thank my husband for being so patient with me when I was practicing and during the hunt.”

Jackie said that she will continue to apply for an archery bull elk tag in the future. “I really enjoy archery hunting,” she said.