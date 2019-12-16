Over 4,000 students pass Arizona Hunter Education programs in 2018

The year 2018 was very year for the volunteer instructors and staff associated with Hunter Education programs in Arizona.

Last year there were 2,038 students in the classroom programs offered by the Department statewide.

There were another 1,782 persons who participated in the Department’s online program, while another 472 Bonus Point Filed Test students graduated from that program.

The department saw 39 new instructors certified, while 237 classes were held statewide for those wanting hunter education.

In Arizona, sportsmen ages 10-13 must have taken a class from any state to hunt big game.

Anyone who takes and graduates from an Arizona Hunter Education program receives a permanent bonus point that will assist them in drawing a big game tag.

Sportsmen who apply for five consecutive years for a species will also receive what is called a Loyalty Point that is added to their account.

For more information on when the next Hunter Education course will be held in Mohave County, contact Chief Instructor Jim Rich at 928-444-3397.

For those who have moved into Arizona from another state and have taken a Hunter Education class in another state, you are eligible to take a special one-day class to earn the permanent bonus point. There are two classes a year held for those sportsmen who qualify. Contact Chief Instructor Don Martin at 928-303-9481 for more information on that class.