Animal shelter Renaissance Faire raises $12,000
KINGMAN – Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter presented $12,000 raised from the shelter’s first Renaissance Faire and fundraiser to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors Monday, Dec. 16.
The county took over the shelter July 1, and has adopted out 750 animals and transferred 519 to no-kill groups. Also, 244 animals have been reunited with their families.
“That is a total of 1,513 dogs and cats saved in a very short time,” said Lynn Kannianen, president of Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter. “It is Friends’ endeavor to raise more money, through fundraisers and donation drives, with the help of our incredible community.”
Donations spay and neuter animals, and pay for vaccinations and other necessities. To donate, send a check to Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1224, Kingman, Arizona 86402.
Information provided by Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter
