Bashas’ holiday donuts return

KINGMAN – Fresh, signature holiday donuts will be available at Bashas’ Supermarkets until the end of the month.

The Reindeer Donut, a maple bar with pretzel antlers and sugar-frosted red nose and eyes, will be available through Sunday, Dec. 22. The Arizona Christmas Cactus Donut - Dec. 23-24 - is iced in green and shaped like a saguaro cactus with a string of brightly colored frosting lights. The Egg Nog Donut - Dec. 26-31 - is filled with egg nog custard filling and topped with nutmeg icing.

Bashas’ is the only supermarket in Arizona to make donuts from scratch each morning, the company wrote in a news release.

In addition to the holiday creations, Bashas’ sells 50 other donuts.

Information provided by Bashas’ Supermarkets