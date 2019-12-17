Bashas’ holiday donuts return
KINGMAN – Fresh, signature holiday donuts will be available at Bashas’ Supermarkets until the end of the month.
The Reindeer Donut, a maple bar with pretzel antlers and sugar-frosted red nose and eyes, will be available through Sunday, Dec. 22. The Arizona Christmas Cactus Donut - Dec. 23-24 - is iced in green and shaped like a saguaro cactus with a string of brightly colored frosting lights. The Egg Nog Donut - Dec. 26-31 - is filled with egg nog custard filling and topped with nutmeg icing.
Bashas’ is the only supermarket in Arizona to make donuts from scratch each morning, the company wrote in a news release.
In addition to the holiday creations, Bashas’ sells 50 other donuts.
Information provided by Bashas’ Supermarkets
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Obituary
- Pistachio trees love it in Kingman, but protecting aquifer is a concern
- Finders-keepers trial: Amount of cash in suitcase to play key role
- MCSO: assorted drugs located during traffic stop
- Mohave 911
- 2019 Parade of Lights winners announced
- Obituary
- Guilty verdict delivered in cash-filled suitcase trial
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
- Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: