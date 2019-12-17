Come decorate a gingerbread house, Dec. 19
Originally Published: December 17, 2019 12:51 p.m.
Come to the annual Gingerbread House event at Kingman Branch Library, 3269 N. Burbank St. from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19.
Pre-made graham cracker houses and decorations will be provided, just show up, get creative and have fun.
This event will fill up fast, so please stop by the youth services desk up to one hour prior and pick up a pass.
For more information, call 928-692-2665 or e-mail Starr.White@mohavecounty.us.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
