Horoscopes | Dec. 17, 2019
Birthdays: Milla Jovovich, 44; Bill Pullman, 66; Eugene Levy, 73; Ernie Hudson, 74.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): When it comes to joint money matters, speak up. Giving or receiving false hope regarding how much debt and when it will be paid will lead to relationship troubles. Have a strategy in place that will help alleviate stress. 3 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change will brighten your day. Try something new. Visit a site that enables you to relax or enjoy the time spent with someone you love, and it will improve your day. Put a little passion back into your life. Follow your heart. 5 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Strategize before you discuss your plans. Having a vivid picture of the way you want your current situation to unfold will help you get what you want in a timely fashion. Honesty will encourage good results and put your mind at ease. 2 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Pump things up a bit, put a to-do list together and get last-minute preparations out of the way before all the festivities begin. Make this a memorable moment in time by bringing family and friends together. Romance is in the stars. 4 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let a situation causing uncertainty get you down. An optimistic attitude and talking to people who can help clarify the possibilities coming down the pipeline will put your mind at ease. Showing enthusiasm is in your best interest. 3 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make plans with friends, or attend an industry event that will allow you to network and mix business with pleasure. An emotional situation at home will be based on false information. Get your facts straight before you address matters. 3 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Offer your services to a worthy cause. Helping those less fortunate, making a kind gesture or contribution, or getting together with someone you haven't seen for some time will be rewarding. A joint expenditure should be looked at carefully. 4 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put your time, energy and effort into something you care about. A work-related change will turn out better than anticipated. Romance is in the stars, and a celebration with someone you love will bring you closer together. 4 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Sort through your personal papers, look over future prospects and don't deny yourself the chance to live life your way. Put a strategy in place to make changes happen. It's up to you to create your destiny. 2 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Bring about positive change, and good things will transpire. Whether it's personal adjustments at home, to the way you live, or how you handle your finances, health or contractual matters, the end result will bring you peace of mind. 5 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be thoughtful, even if someone else isn't. Concentrate on what you need to accomplish before the end-of-the-year festivities begin. Putting in extra hours now will pay off when you want to relax and enjoy loved ones. 3 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Refuse to let what other people say bother you. Stay focused on what you want to do and how you want to contribute. Look at your options, and choose what works best for you. A financial gain looks promising. Romance is encouraged. 3 stars
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Obituary
- Pistachio trees love it in Kingman, but protecting aquifer is a concern
- Finders-keepers trial: Amount of cash in suitcase to play key role
- MCSO: assorted drugs located during traffic stop
- Mohave 911
- 2019 Parade of Lights winners announced
- Obituary
- Guilty verdict delivered in cash-filled suitcase trial
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
- Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: