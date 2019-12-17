Horoscopes | Dec. 17, 2019

Birthdays: Milla Jovovich, 44; Bill Pullman, 66; Eugene Levy, 73; Ernie Hudson, 74.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When it comes to joint money matters, speak up. Giving or receiving false hope regarding how much debt and when it will be paid will lead to relationship troubles. Have a strategy in place that will help alleviate stress. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change will brighten your day. Try something new. Visit a site that enables you to relax or enjoy the time spent with someone you love, and it will improve your day. Put a little passion back into your life. Follow your heart. 5 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Strategize before you discuss your plans. Having a vivid picture of the way you want your current situation to unfold will help you get what you want in a timely fashion. Honesty will encourage good results and put your mind at ease. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Pump things up a bit, put a to-do list together and get last-minute preparations out of the way before all the festivities begin. Make this a memorable moment in time by bringing family and friends together. Romance is in the stars. 4 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let a situation causing uncertainty get you down. An optimistic attitude and talking to people who can help clarify the possibilities coming down the pipeline will put your mind at ease. Showing enthusiasm is in your best interest. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make plans with friends, or attend an industry event that will allow you to network and mix business with pleasure. An emotional situation at home will be based on false information. Get your facts straight before you address matters. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Offer your services to a worthy cause. Helping those less fortunate, making a kind gesture or contribution, or getting together with someone you haven't seen for some time will be rewarding. A joint expenditure should be looked at carefully. 4 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put your time, energy and effort into something you care about. A work-related change will turn out better than anticipated. Romance is in the stars, and a celebration with someone you love will bring you closer together. 4 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Sort through your personal papers, look over future prospects and don't deny yourself the chance to live life your way. Put a strategy in place to make changes happen. It's up to you to create your destiny. 2 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Bring about positive change, and good things will transpire. Whether it's personal adjustments at home, to the way you live, or how you handle your finances, health or contractual matters, the end result will bring you peace of mind. 5 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be thoughtful, even if someone else isn't. Concentrate on what you need to accomplish before the end-of-the-year festivities begin. Putting in extra hours now will pay off when you want to relax and enjoy loved ones. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Refuse to let what other people say bother you. Stay focused on what you want to do and how you want to contribute. Look at your options, and choose what works best for you. A financial gain looks promising. Romance is encouraged. 3 stars