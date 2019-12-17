Horoscopes | Dec. 18, 2019

Birthdays: Christina Aguilera, 39; Katie Holmes, 41; Brad Pitt, 56; Steven Spielberg, 73.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A positive change can be made if you refuse to let outsiders cause uncertainty. Stay focused on what it is you want to do, and don’t venture off your chosen path.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Open up about the way you feel, what you want to do and your intentions regarding money, lifestyle and love. Personal gains are within reach if you are strategic in the way you use your time and your skills.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen to your conscience, not what others try to make you believe. Be direct, and act on facts, not assumptions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put everything in perspective when dealing with personal and emotional matters. It’s essential to keep a clear head and focus on what’s important.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get out and enjoy some festive cheer with your peers. Knowledge is power, and the insight you gain through observation will be priceless.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Tie up loose ends, say what’s on your mind and reveal what you are intending to do moving forward. Listen to complaints and suggestions, and fine-tune your plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): At the first sign of pressure, revert to pleasantries and light conversation. Take time to think matters through.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make plans with friends or relatives for upcoming events. Offer physical assistance to someone who takes on the brunt of the work, and see what you can do to help.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get together with people who lift you up, not those who bring you down. A change at home will turn out better than anticipated.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Expand your knowledge, interests and relationships with others. Unity will encourage greater strength and happy endings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be observant, and you will realize that someone is not totally honest with you. Ask questions, be direct and don’t give in if you feel you are being taken advantage of by someone you thought you could trust.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look at the possibilities, and consider what you want to do moving forward. Emotional matters should be handled with honesty and integrity.