OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Dec. 17
Weather  37.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | Dec. 18, 2019

Originally Published: December 17, 2019 3:14 p.m.

Birthdays: Christina Aguilera, 39; Katie Holmes, 41; Brad Pitt, 56; Steven Spielberg, 73.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A positive change can be made if you refuse to let outsiders cause uncertainty. Stay focused on what it is you want to do, and don’t venture off your chosen path.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Open up about the way you feel, what you want to do and your intentions regarding money, lifestyle and love. Personal gains are within reach if you are strategic in the way you use your time and your skills.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen to your conscience, not what others try to make you believe. Be direct, and act on facts, not assumptions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put everything in perspective when dealing with personal and emotional matters. It’s essential to keep a clear head and focus on what’s important.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get out and enjoy some festive cheer with your peers. Knowledge is power, and the insight you gain through observation will be priceless.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Tie up loose ends, say what’s on your mind and reveal what you are intending to do moving forward. Listen to complaints and suggestions, and fine-tune your plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): At the first sign of pressure, revert to pleasantries and light conversation. Take time to think matters through.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make plans with friends or relatives for upcoming events. Offer physical assistance to someone who takes on the brunt of the work, and see what you can do to help.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get together with people who lift you up, not those who bring you down. A change at home will turn out better than anticipated.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Expand your knowledge, interests and relationships with others. Unity will encourage greater strength and happy endings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be observant, and you will realize that someone is not totally honest with you. Ask questions, be direct and don’t give in if you feel you are being taken advantage of by someone you thought you could trust.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look at the possibilities, and consider what you want to do moving forward. Emotional matters should be handled with honesty and integrity.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscopes for Dec. 18, 2016
Horoscopes | December 18, 2018
Horoscopes for Nov. 25, 2016
Horoscope | March 30, 2018
Horoscope | February 12, 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News