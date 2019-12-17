How can the City best rebrand and promote itself to attract visitors and potential residents?

The City is in the process of rebranding itself, and to that end, has met with a number of community stakeholders in the hopes of pinning down how locals think Kingman should be advertised to the rest of the world.

City staff brought on Arizona-based marketing and advertising firm GEO & Associates to assist with the effort. Four meetings were held this past week to discuss the rebranding of Kingman. According to Gary Kellogg, Planning and Economic Development director, the meetings were well attended.

The discussion was led by Theo Serrano, vice president, and President Georgia Lacy.

“There’s severe competition as you all know, or may know, amongst tourist destinations,” Serrano told the group. “The importance of brand identity and tourism marketing is vital. You have to have a position, and right now you don’t.”

Serrano and Lacey did a three-day secret shopper, during which time they traveled through, ate in, and shopped at locations spanning Grand Canyon West, the Hualapais and Kingman.

“Our initial discovery concluded that there’s a lot of optimism and opportunity for the City of Kingman to create a brand that differentiates from other destination brands,” Serrano said.

Attendees were asked approximately 13 questions relating to how Kingman is currently advertised and promoted, what they felt were Kingman’s biggest draws and how those attractions can best be communicated to potential tourists and residents.

One of the first questions asked was what was the main draw for bringing visitors to Kingman?

Responses focused on the natural amenities in and surrounding Kingman, Route 66, Kingman being a gateway hub for nearby destinations and even the climate.

Attendees were also asked what key message is most important in describing Kingman to potential visitors. The consensus from Wednesday’s meeting was to focus on the affordable, friendly and family oriented environment Kingman exhibits. Those in attendance also said that Kingman’s climate could be included in the rebranding discussion.

“Really when you look at it from a statistical point, it’s the perfect climate,” Lacy agreed.

Whether Kingman should incorporate “cowboy culture” into its rebranding was also discussed, and according to Serrano, saw some differences in opinion.

“But there is that serious divide about, ‘No, we’re no longer cowboys, we’re not cowboys, kick that aside.’ Multiple people have said that,” Serrano explained, also noting that it has been about a 50/50 split between people who fall into the above category and those who do not.

One long-time Kingman resident at the meeting said cowboy culture is appealing to visitors from other countries.

“They like the cowboy culture,” she said. “This is a good place to come and delve into that. We still kind of have that old west feel downtown, and I think that’s appealing.”

Another question posed was in regards to what will make people stay in Kingman as opposed to just passing through. Responses included maximizing what Kingman already has to offer, and bringing in more restaurants and shopping, in addition to making Kingman more visually appealing.

When asked about Kingman’s “key differentiators” from other Arizona tourist destinations, attendees again spoke to the area’s affordability, weather and natural amenities. Of course, Route 66 was mentioned as well.

Also mentioned, in line with weather, was the golfing opportunities the City offers. Kingman’s connection to turquoise was also noted as a unique characteristic.

For those who don’t know, Serrano also described Kingman’s current “brand promise.”

“Kingman, the Heart of Historic Route 66 and one of the hidden treasures of Arizona, is conveniently located on Interstate 40 and is the perfect launching point for Route 66 and beyond,” he said. “Scenic hiking, historic charm, great cafes and restaurants, and the allure of Route 66 combine to make Kingman a remarkable destination.”

While some of what was discussed is included in the current brand, many of the items such as Kingman’s welcoming, family-friendly environment, climate and natural amenities are not included.