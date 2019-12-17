KRMC hosts gingerbread competition
KINGMAN – Locals have but a few more days to participate in Kingman Regional Medical Center’s gingerbread competition. Located in the KRMC lobby, 3269 Stockton Hill Road, until the end of the week, the gingerbread competition pits departments against one another for a week of friendly competition.
Both visitors and employees can take part in the voting, which only requires a small contribution. Those wishing to vote have a few options for getting involved. They can donate $1, or can bring canned food items or socks which will be distributed to local organizations helping those in need.
Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center
