Miner Editorial | There’s no place like home when it snows

The Thanksgiving storm turned Hualapai Mountain Road into a bobsled run with two-way traffic. Slideoffs and at least one head-on collision were the inevitable result as snow fell and ice formed.

Fingers were pointed at the Mohave County Public Roads Department for allegedly failing to properly monitor and maintain the road, or close it to traffic.

But further investigation revealed that the Roads Department poured a lot of resources, and a lot of traction-providing cinders, onto mountain roads. Sometimes, you just can’t keep up with Mother Nature.

According to a report delivered to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week, the Roads Department closely followed procedures established in 2010 for winter storm events on Hualapai Mountain.

Planning began on Monday, Nov. 25 with a special weather briefing meeting, when the storm was still several days out.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, when the National Weather Service issued a formal Winter Storm Warning for the area, electronic message boards were activated on Hualapai Mountain Road and DW Ranch Road to warn motorists of the coming storm.

On Friday, Nov. 29 the county responded to the blizzard-like conditions with a team of county road workers utilizing a grader, two plow trucks and a de-icer truck with trailer.

They placed de-icing materials and cinders on DW Ranch Road, Hualapai Mountain Road and Lazy Y U Drive. And the message boards warned of icing and a road closure at mile-marker 8 throughout the day.

Strangely, on a day when it was best to stay home and travel only if necessary, there was a lot of traffic on Hualapai Mountain Road, the main route to the mountain that serves as Kingman’s playground. At the point the road was closed, people drove around the sign.

And, photos reveal, many of the motorists who experienced problems were driving cars and other two-wheel drive vehicles, on a day when four-wheel drive or tire chains were a must.

Some of the cars, we’re told, belonged to sightseers and people who were risking all to take their kids to the mountain to play in the snow.

The board of supervisors, instead of chastising the road crews and changing the winter storm response procedures, correctly pointed to the motoring public as the primary cause of the problems.

Supervisor Jean Bishop summed it up best. “As for those who ignore the signs, we can’t fix stupid,” she said.

She’s got a point. The next time it snows, just stay home.