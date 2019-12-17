Nominations sought for ‘Women Making History Awards’

KINGMAN – Nominations are being sought for the 36th Annual Women Making History Awards, a tradition of recognizing exceptional women in the community.

While National Women’s History Month is not until March, people can now nominate those women who they think have made a sustaining contribution to the Kingman area, Kingman Women Making History wrote on its website.

Nomination categories include: The arts, business, education, health/medical professions, lifetime achievement, pioneering, professions, public service, religion/inspirational, volunteerism and other.

Last year’s recipients were Claire Crum, Cynthia DeFrancisco, Maggie Pozenel, Mollie Casson, Rhonda Hart, Terri Chavez, Karen Furr and Judy Lent.

A qualified nominee is a living woman who has “significantly contributed” to the Kingman area, been a permanent resident for at least 10 years and has had a positive impact on the community, explained the Kingman Women Making History website. Also, the nominee can’t have been a previous recipient of Women Making History.

Nominations are due at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. To make a nomination, go to http://kingmanwomenmakinghistory.com/. Paper copies of the nomination form are available at the Mohave County Library-Kingman branch at 3269 N. Burbank St., Mohave Community College at 1971 E. Jagerson Ave. and the Mohave Museum of History and Arts, 400 W. Beale St.

The award presentation will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts.

