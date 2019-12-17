Prep Roundup: Vols lose close one to Coconino

KINGMAN – It was much closer this time, but the Lee Williams High School boys basketball team couldn’t knock off Coconino Monday in a 56-50 loss at home.

The Vols had just lost to Coconino 56-38 Thursday in the Nackhard Holiday Tournament. That contest didn’t count, but this one did.

Lee Williams jumped out to a 17-13 lead after the first quarter, only to see the defenses step up in a low-scoring second.

The Vols still held a slim 22-21 advantage at halftime, but were outscored 35-28 in the second half.



Lee Williams (1-2, 0-1 4A Grand Canyon Region) travels to Bradshaw Mountain (4-1, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Girls basketball

Coconino 59, Lee Williams 26

At LWHS, the Lady Vols couldn’t find their offense Monday in a 59-26 setback to region foe Coconino.

Lee Williams was outscored by a 37-15 margin in the first half and never recovered.

The Lady Vols (2-1, 0-1 4A Grand Canyon Region) travel to Bradshaw Mountain (2-3, 0-1) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.