Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Dec. 17
Rants and Raves | Dec. 18, 2019

Originally Published: December 17, 2019 5:19 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

So glad St. Vincent De Paul had collection boxes at Safeway. I don’t usually get to the downtown area so it was nice to be able to donate close to home.

Socialism – When are we going to declare global socialism a crime against humanity and global socialists terrorists that are trying to destroy the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Of course, that would include all Democrats in Congress and their accomplices in the Republican Party.

Michael Reagan column: Impeachments ‘R’ Us – As old as you are, Reagan, you should be able to distinguish reality and truth from blatant untruths. But apparently you can’t or won’t. I feel sorry for our country.

Social Security – This administration is trying to cut Social Security again. Did you really vote for this clown and his clown-car friends? Billionaires only care about themselves, not the little guy. No intelligent person could vote Republican.

Greta Thunberg – Congratulations to teen Greta Thunberg, Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, for leading the world to address climate change. In contrast, how pathetic is a president who insults this teenage girl with Aspergers syndrome, out of petty jealousy because he didn’t win.

Service animals – The proliferation of fake service animals is getting out of control. People take their dogs everywhere. It diminishes the use of real and trained service animals needed by the mentally and physically handicapped.

Jim Crow trial? – In the last few days Moscow Mitch, Spineless Graham and other GOP senators have publicly stated that their oath of office and upcoming trial oath as well as the Constitution means nothing to any of them. Money and power is all they care about.

