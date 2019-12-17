‘You can’t fix stupid’: County wraps up the Nov. 27-29 snow event discussion

KINGMAN – The snow event of Nov. 27-29 will not bring any changes to the current snow and ice control plan and road treatment policies of the Mohave County Public Roads Department, which were deemed sufficient.

Complaints from Amanda Kaufman, a resident of the Pine Lake community at the top of the Hualapai Mountains who was disturbed with the county’s performance during the snow conditions, had prompted the review.

The Roads Department submitted its report to the Board of Supervisors, which showed they planned and implemented a diligent response in accordance with the existing 2010 Hualapai Mountain Road winter response procedures.

Pine Lake Fire District Chief Chris Schaffer was at the meeting to support the Roads Department, and complement them on their work in general, although he said Roads Department and emergency officials should always work to improve.

Both Chairwoman Hildy Angius and Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1 agreed that the Roads Department is doing a fantastic job in the Hualapais.

“At some point, people need to use their common sense,” Watson said, suggesting people should stop thinking their two-wheel drive vehicles are able to climb snowy mountain roads.

All parties at the meeting agreed that the Roads Department did all it could, utilizing electronic message boards and treating the roads. Unfortunately, a second wave of storm came and worsened conditions.

“I have no problem with the boots on the ground, when they are allowed to respond,” Kaufman, the Pine Lake resident, said about the Roads Department crew in a Dec. 17 email to the Miner. “They have always done a great job. The actual crews do a great job. It’s their management that lacks in leadership and is not proactive when they should be.”

“There remains a problem within the operations of the Road Department in communication on how and when to monitor these treacherous roads during inclement weather conditions,” Kaufman wrote in an email to Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 before the Monday meeting. “The fact that they had no one monitoring the road conditions on the ground during the additional snowfall during the day that led to the accidents and ice build-up without the road being barricaded closed – or without road crews onsite, tells me that the current management structure is not working.”

Bishop partially addressed Kaufman’s further concerns during the Monday meeting. Expectations that the Roads Department will patrol the roads nonstop, day and night, during inclement conditions are unrealistic, she said, considering how thinly the county has to spread its resources.

“We all know how icy this road gets up there,” Bishop said. “We don’t barricade the whole traffic for those who live up there. As for those who ignore the signs, we can’t fix stupid.”

County Manager Mike Hendrix said that the Roads Department managed to deploy people and equipment in the Hualapais is impressive given how big the county is.



“We agreed with Supervisor Bishop that you cannot fix stupid,” said Shaffer, the fire chief, referring to his previous conversation with the Supervisor. “But we can try to reduce it.”

“If you can reduce stupid, good luck,” Watson replied, criticizing the judgement of people who take their sedans up to the mountain in difficult conditions for their children to play in snow.