Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course unveils new 2020 calendar
KINGMAN – Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course has unveiled its first-ever calendar, highlighting the course’s beauty and a piece of Kingman history.
“We encourage everyone to head to one of the many locations soon, as we don’t imagine these calendars lasting through the holidays,” said Greg Prudham, head golf professional at the course, in a news release.
The calendar runs from January 2020 and ends January 2021. Calendars can be purchased for $7.99 at the golf course, 1001 Gates Ave.; the Powerhouse Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave.; the Parks Department at 3333 Harrison St. and City Hall at 310 N. Fourth St.
The Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course was designed in 1973, and has many picturesque locations throughout the 18-hole course that are showcased in the calendar.
“It is a great way to not only promote the course, but the beauty of the city and all the great amenities we have to offer,” City Manager Ron Foggin said in the news release.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
