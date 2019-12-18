Feature Home | 2054 Roy Rogers Way
Originally Published: December 18, 2019 3:11 p.m.
WALLECK RANCH 4BD, 2BA, 2,044 SQ FT - $234,900
2054 Roy Rogers Way
Beautiful 4 bdrm (or 3 + office), 2 bath, 2,044 sq ft home centrally
located. Freshly painted. Large Family Room plus Living Room
with Fireplace open to Kitchen. Spacious Master Suite with
Walk-In Closet, Dual Sinks, Tub & Shower. Easy care backyard
with Mountain Views.
