OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Dec. 18
Weather  34.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Feature Home | 2054 Roy Rogers Way

2054 Roy Rogers Way

2054 Roy Rogers Way

Originally Published: December 18, 2019 3:11 p.m.

photo

2054 Roy Rogers Way

photo

2054 Roy Rogers Way

photo

2054 Roy Rogers Way

photo

WALLECK RANCH 4BD, 2BA, 2,044 SQ FT - $234,900

2054 Roy Rogers Way

Beautiful 4 bdrm (or 3 + office), 2 bath, 2,044 sq ft home centrally

located. Freshly painted. Large Family Room plus Living Room

with Fireplace open to Kitchen. Spacious Master Suite with

Walk-In Closet, Dual Sinks, Tub & Shower. Easy care backyard

with Mountain Views.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Feature Home: 2723 Pinto Circle
Feature Home | 9791 N 2nd St. - Chloride
Find the care you need at KRMC
Subscriber Exclusive: 31 Free Super Summer Grilling Recipes
Feature Home | 3771 N Eagle Rock

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News