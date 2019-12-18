Lee Williams' Alexis Hecker to continue running at Irvine's Concordia University

KINGMAN – Alexis Hecker could have easily gone to a college based on her athletic achievements, but the Lee Williams High School senior knew the extra work in the classroom would pay dividends. Hecker proved that Tuesday afternoon as she signed her letter of intent to compete in cross country, and track and field, at Concordia University in Irvine, California.

“It definitely means a lot more to me because it opened up a lot more doors,” Hecker said of her academic success. “I hope others take into account that your grades do matter as much as sports do.”

Hecker has excelled on and off the field during her time with the Vols, highlighted by three trips to the state cross country championship.

She was also recently named to Sports360AZ.com’s All-Academic Cross Country team with a 4.24 weighted GPA, along with teammate Elizabeth Strong with a 4.45 weighted GPA.

“The grades helped a lot,” Hecker said. “They helped me get a much better scholarship, had I not had better grades. Academics definitely played a role in how much money I was going to receive.”

And now Hecker can attend the college of her dreams, which was somewhere in California next to the beach. She is only 12 minutes away from the water and plans to spend a lot of time there.

“I’m just excited because I get to experience college life as an athlete,” Hecker said. “That is going to open up a lot of opportunities for traveling and becoming a better all-around runner.”

Hecker has a great support system, too. Concordia cross country coach Keegan Bloomfield thinks she can succeed at the next level with her hard word and determination.

“Adding Alexis to our team is a big deal,” Bloomfield said via email. “We believe she's a young woman that has immense leadership abilities. Combine those with her competitive spirit and athletic background and we think Alexis is going to thrive at Concordia Irvine.

“We want to recruit well-rounded student-athletes and Alexis' background as a multi-sport high school athlete and as an involved student had us excited from the first time we talked,” Bloomfield continued. “The coaching staff and I are excited and honored to coach Alexis for the next four years.”

Hecker should also fit in well because the Eagles are graduating a number of seniors and that sets the stage for freshmen to fill their shoes.

“(Coach Bloomfield) wants to start off with raw talent and just build off of that to replace the seniors,” Hecker said.

But while Hecker already has a new coach, she won’t soon forget the one who’s been there for most of the journey to this point – Lee Williams head coach Joan Abraham.

“She has been there for me through running the past four years in track and the past three years in cross country,” Hecker said of Abraham. “She’s coached me a lot along the way and I’m very grateful for her and everything that she’s taught me about running.”

Hecker also has a few others to thank, especially the ones who showed up Tuesday to support her while signing her letter of intent.

“I loved having everyone there,” Hecker said. “It was really special and it made me really appreciate everyone who has supported me through this journey. And it kind of opened my eyes to that.”