New LED streetlights meet Kingman’s dark sky criteria

This photo shows dark skies over Flagstaff, which is recognized as an International Dark Sky City for its lighting restrictions. The new LED street lighting being installed on major arterial roads in Kingman are in line with city ordinances, city staff said at a meeting Tuesday, Dec. 17 when questioned by Mayor Jen Miles.

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: December 18, 2019 5 p.m.

KINGMAN – In discussing streetlight LED upgrades at City Council’s Tuesday, Dec. 17 meeting, Mayor Jen Miles posed an interesting question: Do those lighting improvements adhere to Kingman’s “dark sky” policies?

The new lighting upgrades will be the second wave of upgrades and will bring the total number of replacements to more than 300. The proposal was for the purchase of the fixtures. The Streets Division will perform the installation.

On Tuesday, Council approved the purchase of the fixtures from Wesco Distribution for around $70,700 using the Highway User Revenue Fund. The Streets Division is first focusing on major arterial roads like Stockton Hill Road.

But before approval was given, Miles asked Streets Superintendent Jack Plaunty if the new fixtures would infringe upon views of Kingman’s night sky.

“Once you lose it, you don’t get it back,” she summarized toward the end of the discussion.

Plaunty explained that, yes, the new fixtures are in line with City ordinances.

Miles also inquired as to the possibility of dimming, to some degree, the lights at around midnight, after the peak in traffic subsides.

“Light tends to chase away bad things,” City Manager Ron Foggin said later in the discussion. “I know there’s a lot of people who like the dark sky programs, but that creates issues for our police department and public safety in general.”

He continued by saying that extra light along major corridors is also beneficial to community safety “in a lot of different ways.”

“So as we look at dark sky programs, it’s something that is a good thing and also has its cons as well.”

Plaunty noted it’s recommended that lights along major arterial roads not be dimmed for safety reasons, even though the lights could have that capability if other systems are upgraded. And he said the new LED lights could also be equipped with functions such as noise detection, air quality monitoring, rain gauges and more. Those upgrades are not currently in the works.

“I’m glad that we’re paying attention to purchasing things that can be modified in the future if that is what is wanted,” the mayor said. “There are people that really do value that and really do use our skies for sky watching.”

