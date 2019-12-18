OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Dec. 18
Weather  53.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Basketball: Bulldogs rally, but fall to Lake Havasu

Jacob Martel led the Bulldogs with 21 points Tuesday in a 59-55 loss to Lake Havasu. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

Jacob Martel led the Bulldogs with 21 points Tuesday in a 59-55 loss to Lake Havasu. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: December 18, 2019 9:40 a.m.

KINGMAN – A squad doesn’t often find the energy to rally from a large deficit, especially when it’s in the first half. The Kingman High School boys basketball team looked to be in too big of a hole Tuesday, but played an inspired second half before falling to Lake Havasu 59-55.

“Havasu is a very good team. They battled and played hard,” said Bulldogs head coach Nick Juby. “We were right there. If you don’t take the lead when you’re making the big comeback, you’re probably not going to win. But it kills you when you’re right there. It feels like we just about had it.”

Kingman didn’t seem to be in any shape to mount a comeback after trailing 22-11 after the first quarter and seeing that deficit increase to 34-21 at halftime.

However, Rider Havatone and Gabe Imus combined for 27 of the Bulldogs’ 34 second-half points, highlighted by six 3-pointers.

The hot shooting helped the Bulldogs cut their deficit to 56-52 on Havatone’s second consecutive trey with 2:28 left in the game. But Kingman’s offense couldn’t get on the scoreboard again until Imus sank a 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining for the final tally.

Jacob Martel finished with a team-high 21 points, followed by Havatone with 19 and Imus with 13.

“Those three are going to take us as far as they can take us sometimes,” Juby said. “Because sometimes we have those moments where we just can’t get rolling on offense as a crew. Their individual ability can really dig us out of a hole here and there. And it starts to free up some of the other guys, as well.”

That was on display at times as the trio did the scoring, but it was the unselfish play of other Bulldogs that allowed them to find the basket.

“I was pleased with everyone that played tonight,” Juby said. “We had the four that scored, but David Lopez was out there getting stops and playing tough. Christian Clever in that fourth quarter was huge. He was getting steals, deflections, rebounds and everything. Jason Reitz did all the little things and DeShawn Rahn played big.”

Kingman (2-4) will look to those contributors again Friday when it welcomes American Leadership Academy – Ironwood (2-3) to town for a 7 p.m. contest. It will be the final tune-up before the Bulldogs host Northwest Christian to open 3A West Region play at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.

“That second half tonight is something we can bottle up,” Juby said. “The momentum, energy and flow is something we can spill into Friday and even when we come back from Christmas and start our 3A West schedule.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Basketball: Bulldogs cruise to win over St. John Paul
Prep Basketball: Bulldogs lean on defense in victory over Northland Prep
Prep Basketball: Bulldogs optimistic for a turnaround season
Prep Basketball: Bulldogs sink 11 3-pointers in victory over Bagdad
Prep Basketball: Vols cruise to season-opening win over Kingman

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News