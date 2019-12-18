Prep Basketball: Bulldogs rally, but fall to Lake Havasu

KINGMAN – A squad doesn’t often find the energy to rally from a large deficit, especially when it’s in the first half. The Kingman High School boys basketball team looked to be in too big of a hole Tuesday, but played an inspired second half before falling to Lake Havasu 59-55.

“Havasu is a very good team. They battled and played hard,” said Bulldogs head coach Nick Juby. “We were right there. If you don’t take the lead when you’re making the big comeback, you’re probably not going to win. But it kills you when you’re right there. It feels like we just about had it.”

Kingman didn’t seem to be in any shape to mount a comeback after trailing 22-11 after the first quarter and seeing that deficit increase to 34-21 at halftime.

However, Rider Havatone and Gabe Imus combined for 27 of the Bulldogs’ 34 second-half points, highlighted by six 3-pointers.

The hot shooting helped the Bulldogs cut their deficit to 56-52 on Havatone’s second consecutive trey with 2:28 left in the game. But Kingman’s offense couldn’t get on the scoreboard again until Imus sank a 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining for the final tally.

Jacob Martel finished with a team-high 21 points, followed by Havatone with 19 and Imus with 13.

“Those three are going to take us as far as they can take us sometimes,” Juby said. “Because sometimes we have those moments where we just can’t get rolling on offense as a crew. Their individual ability can really dig us out of a hole here and there. And it starts to free up some of the other guys, as well.”

That was on display at times as the trio did the scoring, but it was the unselfish play of other Bulldogs that allowed them to find the basket.

“I was pleased with everyone that played tonight,” Juby said. “We had the four that scored, but David Lopez was out there getting stops and playing tough. Christian Clever in that fourth quarter was huge. He was getting steals, deflections, rebounds and everything. Jason Reitz did all the little things and DeShawn Rahn played big.”

Kingman (2-4) will look to those contributors again Friday when it welcomes American Leadership Academy – Ironwood (2-3) to town for a 7 p.m. contest. It will be the final tune-up before the Bulldogs host Northwest Christian to open 3A West Region play at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.

“That second half tonight is something we can bottle up,” Juby said. “The momentum, energy and flow is something we can spill into Friday and even when we come back from Christmas and start our 3A West schedule.”