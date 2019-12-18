Prep Basketball: Lady Bulldogs show grit in loss to Lake Havasu

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School girls basketball team knows this isn’t the same squad that won a 3A West Region title a season ago, but that doesn’t mean it is going to wave the white flag. The Lady Bulldogs are still finding their identity and proved that Tuesday in a 59-49 loss to Lake Havasu.

“I’m proud of the way the girls fought several times tonight,” said Kingman head coach Kevin Hubbard. “… I know they’re going to keep fighting and good things happen when a team just keeps on keeping on. You just have to keep fighting for everything you can find.”

The Lady Bulldogs found exactly what they needed in the fourth quarter as they used their grit and determination to get back in the game. Lake Havasu held what appeared to be a comfortable 49-32 lead with 6:54 to play, but Kingman had other plans.

Emilee Araya sank a 3-pointer for the Lady Bulldogs and then Star Talayumpteua and Kadaysha Triplett joined in on the fun for a 9-0 run that helped cut the deficit to 49-41 with 3:53 remaining.

Kingman pushed the scoring spree to 11-2, but the Lady Knights sank a few baskets to seal the win.

“We’re a young team and as we grow, we’ll have runs and moments where we look really good, and we’ll have moments where we make mistakes,” Hubbard said. “The reality is, at any given moment, I probably have two freshmen, one sophomore and two seniors on the floor. And the freshmen make freshmen mistakes – turn the ball over sometimes and let things get away from them. But that’s OK because they’re young and learning.”

Talayumpteua is one of the two seniors and led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points, followed by Triplett with nine and Shauntel Crozier with eight.

However, the moment that hurt Kingman was a slow start to the second half. The Lady Bulldogs only trailed 28-23 at halftime, but the offense couldn’t find their groove and the deficit skyrocketed to 45-32 at the end of three.

“It hasn’t always been the third quarter,” Hubbard said. “Sometimes it’s been the fourth or the first quarter. We have a slow quarter offensively and it translates defensively into turnovers. We gave up 17 points to our nine in that (third) quarter. You can come back from that, but you have to play really hard.”

Kingman (1-5) couldn’t do it this time, but has high hopes for a turnaround when it hosts American Leadership Academy – Ironwood (4-2) at 5:30 p.m. Friday, followed by a 3A West Region opener at home against Northwest Christian at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.

“Everyone has a defining moment,” Hubbard said. “You have to hit the lowest of lows before you hit that defining moment. I think after having a good weekend in Sedona where we won a couple of games, we came back with a little bit of the wrong mindset.

“We thought we had figured it out, if you will, and we hadn’t quite figured it out,” Hubbard continued. “But this defining moment is good for us. We’re going to grow and make things happen in practice. We’ll have a game Friday, have Christmas break and when we come back, it’s a new season. Region play is always a new start and we’re going to surprise some people.”