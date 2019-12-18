Stockton Hill traffic detection to be installed at Detroit, Sycamore avenues
KINGMAN – Additional traffic signal detection equipment will be installed along Stockton Hill Road at Sycamore and Detroit avenues following unanimous support from City Council.
In January, contractors installed traffic detection cameras along Stockton Hill Road intersections including Airway and Kino avenues, Gordon Drive and the intersection at Home Depot.
The City continued in a press release that those traffic detection systems replaced induction loops in the pavement that were removed with the waterline and paving project on Stockton Hill Road. The cameras, like induction loops, are used for detecting vehicles in the intersection and triggering the change of the traffic lights.
On Tuesday, a contract with B and F Contracting for additional detection equipment was placed under the consent agenda, which received unanimous Council approval. The new equipment will be placed at the intersections of Sycamore Avenue and Stockton Hill, and Detroit Avenue and Stockton Hill.
The cameras will be paid for using the Highway User Revenue Fund to the tune of nearly $93,000. The project will need to be completed within 90 days of the notice to proceed, but will not extend past June 30, 2020.
“Those new systems have greatly improved service to our citizens, reduced delays caused by broken loops, and reduced signal maintenance costs, which result in long-term, overall cost savings to the community,” the City wrote.
The cameras can also detect motorcyclists and bicyclists easier than traditional traffic loops, which means an increase in motorist safety.
“These cameras cannot be used for traffic violation enforcement, nor do they record or save any video,” the City wrote.
