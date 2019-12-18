OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Dec. 18
Weather  34.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Stockton Hill traffic detection to be installed at Detroit, Sycamore avenues

The intersection at Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue will be getting new traffic detection cameras that are used to control traffic, but not issue tickets.

The intersection at Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue will be getting new traffic detection cameras that are used to control traffic, but not issue tickets.

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: December 18, 2019 5 p.m.

KINGMAN – Additional traffic signal detection equipment will be installed along Stockton Hill Road at Sycamore and Detroit avenues following unanimous support from City Council.

In January, contractors installed traffic detection cameras along Stockton Hill Road intersections including Airway and Kino avenues, Gordon Drive and the intersection at Home Depot.

The City continued in a press release that those traffic detection systems replaced induction loops in the pavement that were removed with the waterline and paving project on Stockton Hill Road. The cameras, like induction loops, are used for detecting vehicles in the intersection and triggering the change of the traffic lights.

On Tuesday, a contract with B and F Contracting for additional detection equipment was placed under the consent agenda, which received unanimous Council approval. The new equipment will be placed at the intersections of Sycamore Avenue and Stockton Hill, and Detroit Avenue and Stockton Hill.

The cameras will be paid for using the Highway User Revenue Fund to the tune of nearly $93,000. The project will need to be completed within 90 days of the notice to proceed, but will not extend past June 30, 2020.

“Those new systems have greatly improved service to our citizens, reduced delays caused by broken loops, and reduced signal maintenance costs, which result in long-term, overall cost savings to the community,” the City wrote.

The cameras can also detect motorcyclists and bicyclists easier than traditional traffic loops, which means an increase in motorist safety.

“These cameras cannot be used for traffic violation enforcement, nor do they record or save any video,” the City wrote.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

City installs new traffic detection cameras
Traffic cameras on council agenda wouldn’t be used for red-light enforcement
Crossing button works; walkers just have to wait
Seeing Red at the Stoplight: Technology drives city’s traffic lights
Medians on Stockton Hill Road installed for safety

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News