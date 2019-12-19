4-H Christmas Shopping Trip
Members of the Mohave County 4-H Interstate Exchange Club played Santa’s elves recently to help with the Senior Angel Tree at the Kingman City Complex and the Children Angel Tree at Kingman Regional Medical Center. 4-H Exchange Club members and leaders spent an afternoon shopping to fulfill the wishes and needs of 25 seniors and children, which included three new bicycles and lots of shoes and toys. The shopping spree by the 4-H club was made possible by a donation from Dwayne Patterson, Re/Max Prestige Property Realty. The Senior Angel Tree gifts have already been distributed. (Courtesy photo)
