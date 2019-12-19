BLM seeks public input on proposed mine expansion

KINGMAN – The federal Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input on the proposed expansion of a gold and silver open-pit mine near Bullhead City.

According to a BLM news release, the agency has completed an Environmental Assessment (EA) and is seeking public input on the proposed mining plan of operation for the mine, which began commercial production a year ago. It is managed by Golden Vertex Corp (GVC).

“This plan proposes to expand the existing Moss Mine operation onto federal land and provide for mineral exploration in the area surrounding the existing mine,” the news release explained. Public comments will be accepted through Jan. 10.

The 254-acre Moss Mine currently operates on private land approximately five miles east of Bullhead City in the foothills of the Black Mountains. The proposal would expand mining operations onto approximately 497 acres of public land managed by the BLM Kingman and Lake Havasu Field Offices.

The operations would include an open pit mine, an expanded heap leach pad, rock stockpiles, solution ponds, buildings, and associated roads and infrastructure. GVC has identified additional federal lands around the existing mining operation on which they have expressed an interest in conducting further exploratory drilling.

The Environmental assessment analyzes potential environmental impacts of the proposed mine expansion. It is available for public review at the BLM Kingman Field Office, 2755 Mission Blvd., Kingman, or online on ePlanning at https://go.usa.gov/xyhMR during the comment period.

Submit comments through ePlanning or by mail to the Kingman Field Office, Attn: Moss Mine Project. They will be considered in the BLM decision-making process.

Information provided by Bureau of Land Management