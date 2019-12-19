OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Dec. 19
Weather  38.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

BLM seeks public input on proposed mine expansion

Owners of the Moss Mine near Bullhead City hope to expand onto adjacent federal land. (Courtesy photo)

Owners of the Moss Mine near Bullhead City hope to expand onto adjacent federal land. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: December 19, 2019 5:13 p.m.

KINGMAN – The federal Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input on the proposed expansion of a gold and silver open-pit mine near Bullhead City.

According to a BLM news release, the agency has completed an Environmental Assessment (EA) and is seeking public input on the proposed mining plan of operation for the mine, which began commercial production a year ago. It is managed by Golden Vertex Corp (GVC).

“This plan proposes to expand the existing Moss Mine operation onto federal land and provide for mineral exploration in the area surrounding the existing mine,” the news release explained. Public comments will be accepted through Jan. 10.

The 254-acre Moss Mine currently operates on private land approximately five miles east of Bullhead City in the foothills of the Black Mountains. The proposal would expand mining operations onto approximately 497 acres of public land managed by the BLM Kingman and Lake Havasu Field Offices.

The operations would include an open pit mine, an expanded heap leach pad, rock stockpiles, solution ponds, buildings, and associated roads and infrastructure. GVC has identified additional federal lands around the existing mining operation on which they have expressed an interest in conducting further exploratory drilling.

The Environmental assessment analyzes potential environmental impacts of the proposed mine expansion. It is available for public review at the BLM Kingman Field Office, 2755 Mission Blvd., Kingman, or online on ePlanning at https://go.usa.gov/xyhMR during the comment period.

Submit comments through ePlanning or by mail to the Kingman Field Office, Attn: Moss Mine Project. They will be considered in the BLM decision-making process.

Information provided by Bureau of Land Management

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Moss Mine may expand onto federal lands
BLM seeking comments on road expansion near Bullhead City
BLM seeks public comment on proposed Ray Land Exchange with ASARCO mining company
Comments sought on Bagdad mine extension
BLM seeks comments on project

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News