Chase Bank reopens after ‘minor emergency’
Originally Published: December 19, 2019 11:15 a.m.
KINGMAN – Chase Bank, 3755 Stockton Hill Road, was reportedly closed for a “minor emergency” the morning of Thursday, Dec. 19, but has since reopened.
An employee at Chase Bank in Kingman explained the 3755 Stockton Hill Road location was closed for a “minor emergency” this morning. However, the employee could not elaborate further on what that emergency was.
The employee said “everyone’s safe, everyone’s OK,” and that the branch had reopened.
