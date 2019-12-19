City offices closed for Christmas starting Tuesday
KINGMAN – City of Kingman offices will be closed in observance of Christmas on both Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25.
In addition to office closures, there will be no commercial trash service Dec. 25. Wednesday commercial customers are instructed to place their cans out one day late. Residential customers will not be affected.
Also, Kingman Area Regional Transit will not run Tuesday or Wednesday.
The county government operations will be suspended on Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25 except of public safety services.
Information provided by the City of Kingman and Mohave County
