OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Dec. 19
Weather  38.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

County won’t be burning flags

The Mohave County Supervisors won’t be spending $50,000 for a propane-powered incinerator to burn tattered and retired American flags. (Courtesy)

The Mohave County Supervisors won’t be spending $50,000 for a propane-powered incinerator to burn tattered and retired American flags. (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: December 19, 2019 5:33 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Supervisors won’t be spending $50,000 for a propane-powered incinerator to burn tattered and retired American flags.

After conducting more research, the board decided that the lack of a proper facility to retire flags is a problem unique to Lake Havasu City, and will be resolved by Lake Havasu City.

While the Havasu Fire Marshal banned flag retirement ceremonies due to air quality concerns from the burning of nylon flags, Kingman and other county locations experience no such obstacles from their fire authorities, the supervisors explained at their Monday, Dec. 16 meeting.

Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3, who brought up the issue to the board, advised no further action on the matter.

“I’ve had a discussion with Lake Havasu City,” he said. “They will try to accommodate and meet with veterans and organizations, and others concerned, to try to alleviate the problem, as it appears to be only in the Lake Havasu area.”

But Johnson also cautioned that the problem might expand to other areas in the future. He also informed his colleagues that the U.S. Air Force in Phoenix accepts retired American flags for proper disposal.

The supervisors had considered installing the incinerator at the Mohave Valley Landfill for use by veterans’ organizations from across the county for flag retirement ceremonies.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Flag incinerator would cost Mohave County $50,000
Should county step in to retiring flags?
News Brief: Tuesday, June 8, 2010
Elks host Father's Day Picnic June 20
Fly the flag proudly and correctly

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News