County won’t be burning flags

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Supervisors won’t be spending $50,000 for a propane-powered incinerator to burn tattered and retired American flags.

After conducting more research, the board decided that the lack of a proper facility to retire flags is a problem unique to Lake Havasu City, and will be resolved by Lake Havasu City.

While the Havasu Fire Marshal banned flag retirement ceremonies due to air quality concerns from the burning of nylon flags, Kingman and other county locations experience no such obstacles from their fire authorities, the supervisors explained at their Monday, Dec. 16 meeting.

Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3, who brought up the issue to the board, advised no further action on the matter.





“I’ve had a discussion with Lake Havasu City,” he said. “They will try to accommodate and meet with veterans and organizations, and others concerned, to try to alleviate the problem, as it appears to be only in the Lake Havasu area.”

But Johnson also cautioned that the problem might expand to other areas in the future. He also informed his colleagues that the U.S. Air Force in Phoenix accepts retired American flags for proper disposal.

The supervisors had considered installing the incinerator at the Mohave Valley Landfill for use by veterans’ organizations from across the county for flag retirement ceremonies.