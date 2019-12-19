Free train rides for the kids, Dec. 21
Originally Published: December 19, 2019 3:17 p.m.
Merv Freedom is giving kids a free train ride on his property at 4370 N. Lomita St. in Kingman from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21.
Kids can enjoy a ride on a 7 1/2 inch riding train across his property. Stop by and have some hot chocolate, cookies and holiday cheer.
Visit the Kingman Railroad Museum Facebook page for more information.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
Most Read
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Obituary
- Pistachio trees love it in Kingman, but protecting aquifer is a concern
- Finders-keepers trial: Amount of cash in suitcase to play key role
- Guilty verdict delivered in cash-filled suitcase trial
- Obituary
- Havasu sex-trafficking case could be dismissed because federal witnesses are unavailable
- Mohave 911
- 2019 Parade of Lights winners announced
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: