Free train rides for the kids, Dec. 21

Merv Freedom is giving kids a free train ride on his property at 4370 N. Lomita St. in Kingman from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Kids can enjoy a ride on a 7 1/2 inch riding train across his property. Stop by and have some hot chocolate, cookies and holiday cheer.

Visit the Kingman Railroad Museum Facebook page for more information.

