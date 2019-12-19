Horoscopes | Dec. 20, 2019

Birthdays: Jonah Hill, 36; David Cook, 37; Nicole de Boer, 49; Joel Gretsch, 56.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Talk about lifestyle changes and what you would like to happen in the not-too-distant future. You are overdue for a change, and the best place to start is with someone you love.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make a change for the right reason. Trying to appease someone instead of pleasing yourself will lead to resentment. Be open to discussion, but make sure the results are equally as fair for you as they are for others.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Spend more time on personal needs, health and nurturing close relationships. Visiting friends and family can be fun, but don’t take on too much or subject yourself to unsavory situations that could jeopardize your integrity or ethics.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Open up, be honest and be willing to listen to someone’s perspective. Formulating a plan before you leap into action is in your best interest.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A wait-and-see approach for the time being is favored. Focus on home, health and sorting out your personal finances.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Rely on what and who you know to help you get what you want. Take the path that will help you the most.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Surround yourself with supportive individuals who are interested in getting involved in your plans. A change that takes place at home or where joint money is concerned should be handled carefully.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Sign up for events that will expand your outlook, not steal your time and energy. Pay attention to someone going through tough times.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to take part in gossip or offer information that you haven’t fact-checked. Rely on your ability to communicate clearly to ensure that you are trustworthy.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Getting together with an old friend will make you realize what you have missed out on and how to rectify the problem. Consider your health, and implement a better lifestyle moving forward.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t let what others do ruin your day or stand in your way. Be a leader, not a follower, and you will make better life decisions.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Choose your words wisely, honor your promises, and be sure to gather information from a reliable source. Put your energy where it counts most, and don’t feel bad or guilty saying no to someone asking for too much.