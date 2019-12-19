OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Dec. 19
Weather  38.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Academy students make blankets for senior citizens

Residents of the Lingenfelter Center – from left, Linda Thayer, Sara Rand and Margaret Valdez – receive blankets from the students of the Kingman Academy High School on Tuesday, Dec. 17. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

Residents of the Lingenfelter Center – from left, Linda Thayer, Sara Rand and Margaret Valdez – receive blankets from the students of the Kingman Academy High School on Tuesday, Dec. 17. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: December 19, 2019 6:51 p.m.

KINGMAN – The high school students from Kingman Academy of Learning, 3420 N. Burbank St., made blankets for senior citizens as part of their “life skills” class.

Ladies from the Lingenfelter Center, 1099 Sunrise Ave., visited the school on Tuesday, Dec. 17 to receive their presents and take a Christmas photo with the students.

“Basically, our kids made you guys blankets,” said Cameron Shepherd, English and social studies teacher, who gathered students from several grades together for the event.

“I love this blanket so much,” said Jeanne Taylor, a senior resident of the Lingenfelter Center. She decided to leave the house in her wheelchair on the cold Tuesday morning and was not disappointed with the surprise.

The blankets – warm, fuzzy and beautifully wrapped for Christmas – will go to the residents of the Lingenfelter Center as well as the Hope Heaven Assisted Living Home, 2615 Chambers Ave., Kingman.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Veterans Day Parade Friday at Lingenfelter Center
Local resident celebrates her 103rd birthday
News Briefs: Monday, December 5, 2011
Mohave County’s seniors benefit from Senior Angel Tree program
Nursing home residents have their turn to slip and slide

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News