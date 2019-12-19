Kingman Academy students make blankets for senior citizens

KINGMAN – The high school students from Kingman Academy of Learning, 3420 N. Burbank St., made blankets for senior citizens as part of their “life skills” class.

Ladies from the Lingenfelter Center, 1099 Sunrise Ave., visited the school on Tuesday, Dec. 17 to receive their presents and take a Christmas photo with the students.

“Basically, our kids made you guys blankets,” said Cameron Shepherd, English and social studies teacher, who gathered students from several grades together for the event.

“I love this blanket so much,” said Jeanne Taylor, a senior resident of the Lingenfelter Center. She decided to leave the house in her wheelchair on the cold Tuesday morning and was not disappointed with the surprise.



The blankets – warm, fuzzy and beautifully wrapped for Christmas – will go to the residents of the Lingenfelter Center as well as the Hope Heaven Assisted Living Home, 2615 Chambers Ave., Kingman.