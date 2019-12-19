Kingman creates Community Development Department

KINGMAN – City of Kingman Building and Life Safety Division, and the Planning and Zoning Department will be combined under the Community Development Department as of Jan. 1, 2020.

The change comes as the City strives to streamline customer service, according to a press release. Chris Young, building official for the Kingman Fire Department, will manage the new department. It will be housed at the city complex building, 310 N. Fourth St. and operating hours will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

A project goes through three phases as it is reviewed. The project begins at Planning and Zoning, then moves to Building and Life Safety before finishing with Engineering Services.

The first two steps will be consolidated within the new Community Development Department. The City wrote that brings the process closer to a “one-stop-shop” concept. The move will also permit more room for customers, and gives the community and City staff a better opportunity for alignment of zoning code and municipal building code regulations.

“This is another step the City is taking to provide better customer service for builders, developers, and those moving to our community,” said City Manager Ron Foggin in the release. “Streamlining this process, and making it easier for economic development to happen in our community is a ‘win,’ for everyone involved.”

Gary Kellogg, current Planning and Economic Development director, will move his office to the Kingman Municipal Airport offices at 7000 Flightline Drive. Kellogg will then be able to focus on economic development in Kingman and at the industrial park.

Information provided by the City of Kingman