Kingman Photo | Cancer Unit Donation

Martin Swanty Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Kia of Kingman presented a check to the local Kingman Regional Medical Center Cancer Care Unit for $4,350, which is $50 per vehicle sold in October.

From left are Patti Olson, Janet Watson, Martin Swanty, Cody Swanty, Dorothy Brown, Noreen Welton, Chris Bennett and Coral Coolahan.