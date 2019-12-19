OFFERS
Dec. 19
Kingman Photo | Cancer Unit Donation

From left are Patti Olson, Janet Watson, Martin Swanty, Cody Swanty, Dorothy Brown, Noreen Welton, Chris Bennett and Coral Coolahan. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: December 19, 2019 6:37 p.m.

Martin Swanty Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Kia of Kingman presented a check to the local Kingman Regional Medical Center Cancer Care Unit for $4,350, which is $50 per vehicle sold in October.

From left are Patti Olson, Janet Watson, Martin Swanty, Cody Swanty, Dorothy Brown, Noreen Welton, Chris Bennett and Coral Coolahan.

