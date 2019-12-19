Miner Editorial | Have your neighbors’ backs: Only eyes and ears can stop tagging and graffiti

A lot of damage can be done with a can of spray paint, as residents over a wide swath of Kingman can now attest.

About 40 reports of tagging – graffiti spray-painted on cars and other possessions – were reported in Kingman this past weekend.

The incidents occurred east of the railroad tracks that parallel Andy Devine Avenue.

This is not the violent-gangs-marking-their-turf kind of tagging. That’s the good news.

“The most common appears to be just vulgarity and curse words,” Rusty Cooper, deputy chief of the Kingman Police Department, said of the tags in an interview with the Miner this week.

But the damage was substantial. That’s the bad news. It’s not easy to take spray paint off of cars.

You won’t read about tagging or vandalism in this newspaper very often, but not because we think it’s a trivial crime.

It’s the policy of the Miner and its parent company to limit reporting on tagging and other forms of senseless vandalism, and to rarely use photos of the damage.

People who get their kicks pulling these kinds of stunts also get a kick out of seeing their handiwork in print or on the website. So we make it a point not to reward the perpetrators with publicity, and perhaps encourage others to follow suit.

But this time, the damages were substantial, enough to warrant felony charges if it turns out the crimes were committed by the same person or group.

Deputy Chief Cooper said the City has experienced spray-painting sprees before, but he can’t recall an outbreak quite this big.

The spray painting follows recent incidents that damaged playground equipment in a city park, and even vegetables in the Dig it Kingman Community Garden.

The best way to combat these antics, likely committed by kids with too much time on their hands, is to keep your eyes and ears open.

Look out for your neighbors’ property, and ask your neighbors to look out for yours.

And if you see something suspicious, call 911.

Cooper puts it this way: “If you see something, say something.”

Well said.