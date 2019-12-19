Obituary | Daniel Pelaez

Daniel Pelaez, 87, was born on Friday the 13th, May, 1932 in Palmerton, Pennsylvania. He left this world on Dec. 18, 2019.

His parents, Mary and Rosendo Palaez preceded him in death. He left behind his first wife; Roxine, children; Nancy and Robert, two grandsons, 5 great-grandchildren, brother; Arthur and sister; Mary. He also leaves behind his second wife: Charlotte, step-daughter; Sally and her two children.

Daniel graduated high school in 1950. He was in the Korean War in the Seabees. This is where he learned to be a carpenter. He started working out of his van selling bread and then became a mechanic and manager in the trucking industry working for companies like Ryden, Hertz, Leaseway and Penske.

Danny was a very outgoing person. He loved people, especially young children. He was a very avid athlete all his life. His favorites were golfing, hunting and bowling. He will be very much missed by everyone who knew him.

There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home, 1701 Sycamore Ave. at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.