Obituary | Steven A. Douglas

Our beloved daddy, hero, and now our Angel Steven A. Douglas, age 72, peacefully passed away at his residence in Kingman, Arizona on Nov. 9, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Steven was born on April 5, 1947 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Steven was a Sergeant First Class in the U.S. Army and retired after 23 years. Steven is survived by his Wife; Patricia Maddox, children; Steven Jr., Jae Douglas , Michelle (Matt) Bell, Yvonne (Manuel) Acuna, Glenn Douglas, many grandchildren, brothers; George Forshee, Karl Forshee and David Forshee, and sisters; Connie Stienhouse and Elizabeth Vassar.



Steven took pride in all that he accomplished and did in the military and in regular everyday life.

He had taught so many of us, so many life lessons. He was someone that many of us would look up to and take advice from. He was always around if you needed him. Steven was the light to so many of our lives and he will he truly be missed, loved, and thought of often.

