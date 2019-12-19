Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
A 13-year-old middle school student has been arrested on suspicion of committing over 50 incidents of criminal damage by graffiti, the Kingman Police Department announced on Thursday, Dec. 19.
KPD had taken these reports over the past several days, and the damage is estimated to be in excess of $31,000.
“Officers developed suspect information on Wednesday, and investigators worked the information which led to the location and arrest of the 13-year-old student,” police wrote in the news release.
Two other students were also allegedly involved to lesser degrees and face similar charges.
The 13-year-old was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information or questions is asked to call KPD at 928-753-2191.
Information provided by Kingman Police Department
