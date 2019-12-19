Prep Roundup: Kingman’s Jordan Gessey tallies her first pin

KINGMAN – Wrestlers spend countless hours in the practice room for one goal – winning matches.

However, getting a victory with a pin is the pinnacle of success and Kingman’s Jordan Gessey achieved that Wednesday with a win over her River Valley opponent during a four-team dual meet at KHS.

“It was really exciting because I’ve never done it before,” Gessey said of the pin. “When he raised my hand, it was like this rush over my body. I was like, ‘whoa, I actually did that.’ It was really cool and I hope I do it a lot more.”

It appeared Gessey would tally her second win later in the day against her Mohave opponent, but fell short in a loss. However, the first victory meant a lot to the Lady Bulldog.

“It really makes it worth it because I’ve been working so hard and trying to drop so much weight,” Gessey said. “It really pays off in the end to get what you want.”

Ethan Munson also tallied a pin as he made quick work against his Chino Valley opponent.

“I went in with my head in the game, I was all positive and went in there thinking I was going to catch the win,” Munson said. “In the end, I thought right. I pushed my hardest and that first take down really helped me a lot.”

But wrestling is a team sport and Kingman is struggling with numbers right now due to injuries. That doesn’t mean Munson or any other wrestler can take a match off.

“I try not to look at that,” Munson said of the numbers disadvantage. “I think of this as an individual sport. I can’t go in there and make a mistake, and then come out here and blame my team. Like football, if you get tackled in the backfield, you could say your linemen didn’t block. If I get pinned, that’s on me.”

Kingman travels to the Willcox High School Invitational at 8 a.m. Friday.

Girls basketball

Bradshaw 26, Lee Williams 21

At Bradshaw Mountain, a defensive battle didn’t go in favor of the Lady Vols Wednesday as they dropped a close one, 26-21 to the Lady Bears.

Lee Williams inched within 22-21 after Savannah Jimenez hit a 3-pointer and Liberty Cronk followed with a layup from a beautiful pass from Amya Sellars.

Unfortunately, the Lady Vols couldn’t convert on two consecutive possessions after forcing turnovers and Bradshaw sealed the win at the free-throw line.

Jimenez finished with eight points, followed by Becca Arave with four and Hayle Davis with three.

Lee Williams (2-2, 0-2 4A Grand Canyon Region) welcomes Flagstaff (2-2, 2-0) to town at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Boys basketball

Lee Williams 47, Bradshaw 35

At Bradshaw Mountain, the Vols picked up their first region win of the season Wednesday with a 47-35 decision over the Bears.

Lee Williams took an 18-7 halftime lead and held on the rest of the way despite Bradshaw Mountain outscoring the Vols 14-3 in the third quarter.

The Vols (2-2, 1-1 4A Grand Canyon Region) host Flagstaff (2-3, 0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Girls soccer

Lee Williams 7, River Valley 0

At LWHS, the Lady Vols broke the school record for goals scored in a season Tuesday with a 7-0 victory over River Valley.

Lee Williams has 62 goals halfway through the season, with Mackenzie Cathey leading the way with 29. The sophomore scored four against River Valley to tie her own school record, while Kendra Pease has a school record 17 assists, which she previously set at 11.

Other goal scorers Tuesday included Pease, Maritza Saucedo and Grace Otero.

The Lady Vols (6-0) are idle until Tuesday, Jan. 14 when they host Lake Havasu (2-2).

Sedona 2, Kingman 1

At Sedona, the Lady Bulldogs almost tallied their first win of the season Tuesday, but fell short in a 2-1 setback to the Lady Scorpions.

Kingman (0-5, 0-1 3A Northwest) travels to Paradise Honors (3-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Boys Soccer

Kingman 5, Sedona 3

At Sedona Red Rock, the Bulldogs picked up their second win of the season Tuesday with a 5-3 decision over the Scorpions.

“We stuck with the offside trap and continued playing our game after two breakaway goals,” said Bulldogs head coach Kevin Roberts. “The defense kept possession and we never backed down.”

Efrain Vega Galindo scored a pair of goals, while Manny Lopez Cruz tallied the third goal of the game off a goalkeeper deflection from a hard shot from Juan Ipina.

Manny Lopez Cruz and Alex Romero also scored a goal.

Kingman (2-2, 1-0 3A Northwest) makes the trip to Paradise Honors (1-3, 0-1) at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Lee Williams 20, River Valley 0

At River Valley, the Vols found their offense Tuesday with a 20-0 blowout of the Dust Devils.

Lee Williams (2-0) hosts River Valley (0-4) at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6.