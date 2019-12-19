OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Rants and Raves | Dec. 20, 2019

A drought-sensitive species of pistachio tree is shown on the farm operated by Peacock Nuts, LLC, east of the Kingman Airport. (Courtesy photo)

A drought-sensitive species of pistachio tree is shown on the farm operated by Peacock Nuts, LLC, east of the Kingman Airport. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: December 19, 2019 6:06 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a story mention the headline.

Thank you to the nice lady who tried to help me find my car in Walmart parking lot. I appreciated your suggestion to remember what door I went in. Thanks for offering to help. I did find it. Merry Christmas!

Rants & Raves (impeachment) – Having watched the hearing on the President, I will never, never, ever vote for a Democrat again. Not even for dog catcher. Goodbye, losers. They should be ashamed of themselves.

Rants & Raves (socialism) – We will declare it to be illegal as soon as the Earth is one global nation that can legislate global laws. Yes, we will, right after that.

Impeachment – Republicans brought this on when they chose Trump. The party of the “moral majority”chose a candidate that proudly displays extreme personality disorders and immorality. Of course people despise the man.

The Rebranding of Kingman – Cowboy culture will always be Kingman. People like to live like cowboys, barking dogs, trash cans left on the street, cars parked all over the yard.

Pistachio trees love it in Kingman, but protecting aquifer is a concern – More great hard-hitting news by Agata Popeda. Protecting our water in Kingman is a very important story. Keep up the good work.

Impeachment vote – Founders turning in their graves. Speaking of graves, the grave consequences for this disgusting, sham impeachment will be an even larger Trump 2020 win, many Dems losing seats.

Electoral college – If you have trouble understanding the importance of the electoral college, you probably have trouble telling the difference between apples and oranges at the grocery store. Without the electoral college six states would decide elections every time. Arizona wouldn’t be one of them.

Russia probe calls for FBI surveillance changes – Really? How about jailing FBI agents who so hate duly-elected President Trump, they committed numerous unbelievable crimes for which they should be tried and convicted. Throw Hillary’s crimes in also. No hand slaps; hard-core jail time.

We will soon find out if our Democracy as we know it will disappear. We need honest politicians who are for the people and not strictly for the Democrat or Republican party. I don’t see that happening. God help us.

KPD uses grant to buy 2019 Dodge Charger – This Charger will pay for itself many times over in the next month if KPD starts ticketing more people who run stop signs. Basically no one here pays attention to stop signs.

Flag incinerator – $50,000 for a propane flag incinerator? There are more than one veterans’ organization that will retire the flags in an appropriate manner. Don’t waste taxpayers money

Thank you, Chance, of Patriot Environmental, for figuring out our black gnat problem was from overwatering the palm. You are a very polite young man. We appreciate you.

Column: In Hong Kong it’s us vs. China now – We don’t have any business in the Hong Kong/ China fiasco. We can’t decide in our own Country whether we are a Democracy or a dictatorship.

Truck swept away in Tonto Creek – Regarding family truck swept away in Tonto Creek over Thanksgiving where three young children were killed/swept away: Is law enforcement going to bring charges against the driver who ignored barriers and warning signs ultimately causing the death of these children?

Ducey dedicates $1.7 billion freeway – The twist on this concerning Ducey’s support or lack thereof for a bridge project not yet voted upon by the legislature makes me wonder if this should not be published on the opinion page. Propaganda attempt, D-.

Stockton Hill traffic detection – The light coming out of Home Depot, and the light at the end of the Stockton Hill ramp off the I-40 East, take forever to change. How about adjusting those?

