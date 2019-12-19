OFFERS
Report: Fairgrounds finances looking good

Mohave County Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods photographed at the Fairgrounds on Thursday, Dec. 19. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

Mohave County Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods photographed at the Fairgrounds on Thursday, Dec. 19. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: December 19, 2019 5:09 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods made a report to the Board of Supervisors Monday, Dec. 16 on the fairgrounds operations this year.

“We added a few different events,” he said. “The Renaissance Faire done by the Friends of the animal shelter was a very big success. We are proud of how it went.”

After spending over $80,000 in repairs and maintenance and expanding the labor force, the Fairgrounds made a $72,000 profit in 2019, which is the best result in eight years, Woods said.

“We had two pro rodeos, Arizona junior rodeo, and every other month we have Kingman Junior rodeo,” Woods said. “And Sky Duey Memorial Roping and Dance increased to two days.”

Additionally, Kaliff Insurance, which specializes in the fair industry, placed the Mohave County Fair Association in the top 1% of safety in the Western part of the United States for non-reportable incidents.

Earlier this month, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office held its first-ever award dinner at the fairgrounds.

As far as the next year goes, there are a couple of things Woods is excited about, among them a Veterans Day rodeo on the weekend before Veterans Day.

Woods said he believes the Fairgrounds and its association are on the right track, and even if he happens to be elected District 1 Supervisor next year and resigns as fairgrounds manager, the fairgrounds will continue to thrive.

