Santa paid a helicopter visit to local elementary schools

KINGMAN – Santa Claus and his elves landed in Kingman this morning. Twice. And once in Golden Valley.

At 8 a.m. they visited Manzanita Elementary School, flew to Black Mountain Elementary School at 9 a.m., and finally arrived at Cerbat Elementary School promptly at 10 a.m.

“I took a helicopter today because it is faster than my reindeer,” explained Santa upon landing at the football field behind the Cerbat Elementary. “We wanted to wish you a very Merry Christmas!”

The enthusiasm of the crowd consisting of preschoolers was audible when Santa and his elves walked the field like a gigantic stage, waving, joking, and taking photos themselves.

The event took no more than 15 minutes, but attendees agreed it was worth it.

For Cerbat Elementary, it was first time such a celebrity paid a Christmas visit in a helicopter and they plan to do it next year, too.