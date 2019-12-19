Tiger dentist: Local dentist had a tiger by the teeth

The guy who had the proverbial tiger by the tail has got nothing on Jason W. Lowry, DDS, and the staff at Cerbat Dental Group in Kingman.

The practice looks like any dentist office waiting room ­– comfortable chairs, an eclectic collection of magazines, a flat screen TV. Until you look at the pictures on the wall.

There’s Lowry, smiling for the camera, his hands in the mouth of one of the most fearsome creatures on planet Earth.

“The first time, I was so nervous,” Lowry said, stating the obvious: “I had no idea if this tiger was going to wake up and eat me.”

Now, after performing more than a few procedures on the big cats, a tiger is just another patient.

Lowry and staff provide dental care for the animals from Keepers of the Wild, an exotic animal rescue shelter with more than 30 big cats and dozens of other animals 29 miles east of Kingman at 13441 Route 66.



They perform the procedures at Kingman Animal Hospital, where the animals are put under general anesthesia.

Last week, Hercules, a 650-pound Bengal tiger that came to the shelter in 2008, was the patient.

Lowry has also worked on a cougar and a liger (half lion, half tiger) in addition to tigers. Next in the chair will be a bear.

Once you’re over that initial fear and awe, tiger teeth are a lot like human teeth, Lowry said, only bigger. Their canines can be 3 inches long.

“It’s like painting a bigger house,” Lowry explained.

Which means you need a bigger brush. The files and forceps and other dental instruments are similarly oversized. Ditto for the dose of Novocaine.

Getting volunteers from the office to help work on the wildlife is not like pulling teeth.

“Everybody wants to be a part of it,” Lowry said.

Cerbat Dental does the work for free for the nonprofit sanctuary for rescue wildlife.

“It’s a way to give back,” Lowry said.

And it’s a great conversation piece. “Always fun to talk to my colleagues about it,” he said.

You can read all about tiger teeth on the internet. They have basically four types – ones that bite you, ones that hold you, ones that slice you and ones that chew you.

But there are a few things that only Lowry and staff would know.

Tigers, despite what you might think, do not have bad breath.

“They have very clean mouths,” Lowry said.

Also, they don’t have dental insurance, and they don’t get a prize out of the tooth box if they’re good.

Not that Hercules or his pals at Keepers of the Wild are bad patients.

“They never complain a bit,” Lowry said.