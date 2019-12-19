Window slowly closing to get new TSA ID

PHOENIX – There are approximately 200 business days left until Oct. 1, 2020, and the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division reminds customers to get the AZ Travel ID in order to make it through TSA airport checkpoints starting on that date.

“It’s getting down to crunch time and people need to get their AZ Travel ID,” said MVD Stakeholder Relations Manager Jennifer Bowser Richards in a news release. “We don’t want to see travel plans ruined because flyers don’t have an ID that the TSA will accept. That’s a very real risk for people who don’t get an AZ Travel ID.”

Customers should begin the application process at aztravelid.com. They can make an appointment at servicearizona.com to visit an MVD office, or visit an Authorized Third Party office that provides license and ID services.

In order to get the AZ Travel ID, customers need to bring in a document such as a birth certificate or valid U.S. Passport to prove identity and a second document with their Social Security number. Finally, two pieces of documentation proving Arizona residency such as a utility bill, bank statement or something similar with a current name and physical address (not a P.O. Box) are needed.

The AZ Travel ID replaces the current license or ID and resets the expiration date. The cost is $25, and under federal law, it’s valid for eight years.

Bowser Richards added: “There are customers who plan to simply use something like a passport even if they’re just flying to someplace like Atlanta, Denver or L.A., which is their choice, but we suggest that the AZ Travel ID is more convenient. Other customers have told us they rarely, if ever, travel by air, but having an AZ Travel ID would be valuable in case of an unexpected trip that required air travel.”

For more information or to apply for an AZ Travel ID visit aztravelid.com

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division