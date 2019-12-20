McSally’s Veteran Treatment Court bill passed in US Senate

Bipartisan legislation to expand access to veteran treatment courts for veterans in need has been approved by the U.S. Senate.

The bill was sponsored by U.S. Sen. Martha McSally (R-Arizona), according to a news release. It has already passed the House.

The Veteran Treatment Court Coordination Act of 2019 establishes a program in coordination with the Department of Veterans Affairs, to help state, local, and tribal governments develop and maintain veteran treatment courts. It would provide grants, training and technical assistance for veteran treatment courts and communities interested in starting a program.

“Some veterans come home with invisible wounds that result in addiction or trouble with the law,” McSally said. “Instead of spiraling down, veteran treatment courts provide an opportunity for vets to receive treatment … I have seen their powerful lifesaving impact first-hand in Arizona and look forward to getting our bill to the president's desk to help more vets around the country.”

U.S. Senators Tim Kaine (D-Virginia), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Marco Rubio (R-Florida), Chris Coons (D-Delaware), Tina Smith (D-Minnesota), Rick Scott (R-Florida), and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) are co-sponsors of the legislation.