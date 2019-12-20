OFFERS
Spend Christmas with Chris Commisso, Dec. 22

A Christmas with Chris "Cmon, were going for a sleigh ride" Concert is being held at Grace Lutheran Church Kingman, 2101 Harrison St. on Sunday, Dec. 22. (Chris Commisso, Youtube)

A Christmas with Chris "Cmon, were going for a sleigh ride" Concert is being held at Grace Lutheran Church Kingman, 2101 Harrison St. on Sunday, Dec. 22. (Chris Commisso, Youtube)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: December 20, 2019 11:57 a.m.

SLEIGH RIDE MEDLEY - Chris Commisso by Chris Commisso

A Christmas with Chris "Cmon, were going for a sleigh ride" Concert is being held at Grace Lutheran Church Kingman, 2101 Harrison St. on Sunday, Dec. 22.

Doors open at 6 p.m., concert starts at 7 p.m.

Chris Commisso is a singer, songwriter and music producer. He plays many different instruments and is a prolific songwriter with several hundred songs in his catalog.

Admission is free. For more information, visit the Grace Lutheran Church Kingman Facebook page.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

Grace Lutheran Church

