Spend Christmas with Chris Commisso, Dec. 22

A Christmas with Chris "Cmon, were going for a sleigh ride" Concert is being held at Grace Lutheran Church Kingman, 2101 Harrison St. on Sunday, Dec. 22.

Doors open at 6 p.m., concert starts at 7 p.m.

Chris Commisso is a singer, songwriter and music producer. He plays many different instruments and is a prolific songwriter with several hundred songs in his catalog.

Admission is free. For more information, visit the Grace Lutheran Church Kingman Facebook page.

