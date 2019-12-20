Take a tour through the historic Bonelli House

Take a guided tour through the past at the Bonelli House located at 430 E. Spring St. in Kingman.

Built at the end of 1894 in 30 days, George A. Bonelli paid $40 for the property, built the home and gave it to his wife as a gift. Take a guided tour through this historic home and learn about the house of yesterday, the house of today and the family that lived there. You will also see original features and furnishings.

Tours last approximately 25-minutes. Hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (closed Christmas day).

For more information, visit mohavemuseum.org/bonelli-house.html.

