Take a tour through the historic Bonelli House
Take a guided tour through the past at the Bonelli House located at 430 E. Spring St. in Kingman.
Built at the end of 1894 in 30 days, George A. Bonelli paid $40 for the property, built the home and gave it to his wife as a gift. Take a guided tour through this historic home and learn about the house of yesterday, the house of today and the family that lived there. You will also see original features and furnishings.
Tours last approximately 25-minutes. Hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (closed Christmas day).
For more information, visit mohavemuseum.org/bonelli-house.html.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Obituary
- Pistachio trees love it in Kingman, but protecting aquifer is a concern
- Havasu sex-trafficking case could be dismissed because federal witnesses are unavailable
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Chase Bank reopens after ‘minor emergency’
- Guilty verdict delivered in cash-filled suitcase trial
- Obituary
- 11 suspects charged in drug trafficking ring involving UPS employees
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Obituary
- Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
- Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston
- Search widens in Arizona creek for missing 6-year-old girl
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: