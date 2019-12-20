Visit the Alpacas of the Southwest
Alpacas of the Southwest is located at 1108 McCarrel Rd. in Kingman offering tours of their ranch every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Come and get up close and personal with these beautiful animals by feeding them, taking pictures and learning about alpaca husbandry and lifestyle. There is also a ranch store on-site where you can shop for beautiful, handmade alpaca items such as sweaters, hats, gloves, rugs and luxury clothing.
This is a kid friendly environment that is fun for the entire family. No appointment is necessary. Entry fee is $11 per car. Entry fee and hours are subject to change without notice so we would suggest calling 702-338-7806 prior to visiting.
For more information, visit southwestalpacatours.com.
