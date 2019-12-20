OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Dec. 21
Weather  41.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Visit the Alpacas of the Southwest

Visit the Alpacas of the Southwest, 1108 McCarrel Rd. in Kingman and get an up-close and personal experience with these beautiful animals Friday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (JC AMBERLYN, Courtesy, file)

Visit the Alpacas of the Southwest, 1108 McCarrel Rd. in Kingman and get an up-close and personal experience with these beautiful animals Friday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (JC AMBERLYN, Courtesy, file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: December 20, 2019 11:50 p.m.

Alpacas of the Southwest is located at 1108 McCarrel Rd. in Kingman offering tours of their ranch every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come and get up close and personal with these beautiful animals by feeding them, taking pictures and learning about alpaca husbandry and lifestyle. There is also a ranch store on-site where you can shop for beautiful, handmade alpaca items such as sweaters, hats, gloves, rugs and luxury clothing.

This is a kid friendly environment that is fun for the entire family. No appointment is necessary. Entry fee is $11 per car. Entry fee and hours are subject to change without notice so we would suggest calling 702-338-7806 prior to visiting.

For more information, visit southwestalpacatours.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

Alpacas of the Southwest

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Annual Alpaca Days celebrated near Kingman again
Hug an alpaca during 13th annual Alpaca Farm Days
Kingman Photos: Annual Alpaca Days
Alpaca farm days
Warm welcome waiting on farm for Alpaca Days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News