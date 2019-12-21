Christmas Meal Delivery Day program seeks volunteers

KINGMAN – Christmas is just days away, and at a time when families gather to share stories, good food and gifts, keep in mind that there are some in the community who may go without all three holiday traditions this season.

But that need not be the case for homebound seniors in Kingman, thanks to the efforts of Kingman Regional Medical Center and the volunteering public. KRMC will hold its Second Annual Stephanie Lomax Christmas Meal Delivery Day at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Lomax was a long-time KRMC employee who passed away in 2018. The KRMC Foundation, when it took over the holiday meal delivery program last year after if fell by the way for several years, named it to honor Lomax.

Event organizer and KRMC Project Manager John Kirby explained the KRMC Foundation will continue to fund the Christmas Day meal delivery in Lomax’s name, as “Christmas was her holiday.”

“It’s a significant investment that the KRMC Foundation makes, and I’m really appreciative that they do that,” Kirby said of the approximately $1,300 the foundation spends on meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas combined.

While those who receive Christmas Day meals are recipients of the Meals on Wheels program, it is not Meals on Wheels that makes those deliveries Dec. 25. Rather, those meals come courtesy of Kingman Regional Medical Center. They will consist of a pork loin, mashed potatoes and gravy, a vegetable, dinner roll, a cookie and a quart of milk.

“It’s everything you need, a complete meal even with dessert,” Kirby said.

When Kirby was volunteering on the Senior Site Council, which works to ensure that seniors receive quality meals, he realized that there was a need for fresh, hot meal deliveries on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

“I thought this would be a nice way to do some volunteerism, get my kids involved,” he said. “There have been years that there were more volunteers than we could send out with a meal. The community just showed up and it was fantastic. And then there are some years or holidays where it’s a little lean.”

Last year, around 110 homebound seniors received meals thanks to the effort. This past Thanksgiving, some 160 meals were delivered.

“The reason that we’re doing more meals now is because the county has been able to bring on more Meals on Wheels clients, so there’s more folks being serviced by that program,” Kirby explained.

In order to ensure all homebound seniors on the list enjoy a hot, holiday meal, Kirby is again seeking the public’s assistance. Volunteers will help rearrange tables in the KRMC cafeteria to allow for the creation of an assembly line. And they will bag bread and cookies before the plating of food begins.



“Once we have all of that done, the tray will go down the assembly line,” Kirby said. “The food is plated by all the volunteers, and then it gets put in a bag and somebody will be doling out the addresses. They grab the number of meals they need and they’re out the door. They’re helping with everything from helping to arrange the room, plating the food and then delivering it. Everybody’s really great.”

Meals will go to homebound seniors in Kingman, Golden Valley, Valle Vista, and perhaps some other areas.



Volunteers are asked to arrive at the Kingman Regional Medical Center cafeteria, 3269 Stockton Hill Road, by 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25. There’s no need to register, and those interested can just show up and lend a hand.

Kirby also noted that volunteers bring more than just a meal to homebound seniors.

“The joy there is that often times you may be the only person that homebound senior sees on Christmas Day,” Kirby said.

Kirby said that in his own experience with delivering meals, often times he will sit and visit with the recipient. That also gives him and other volunteers the opportunity to go the extra mile by realizing a need the senior may have and filling that need.

“It’s only an hour, it doesn’t take very long and you’re making a difference in somebody’s life,” Kirby said. “A lot of these folks have come to expect these meals now. They look forward to getting that meal, that knock on the door. It’s important that we do that for those folks who are looking forward to it. Again, you might be the only person they get to talk to that day.”

