Clarence and Mary McComis celebrate 72nd Anniversary
Originally Published: December 21, 2019 6:01 p.m.
Clarence and Mary McComis of Kingman celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Friday, Dec. 20.
The couple, Kingman residents for the past 40 years, was married in Columbus, Ohio in 1947. Clarence is a U.S. Navy veteran. They are described as “very caring and giving, honest, hard-working people that take pride in helping others.”
