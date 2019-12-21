OFFERS
Council approves agreement for water conservation plan

City Council hired Hazen and Sawyer to help draft a water conservation plan for the city on Tuesday, Dec. 17. The cost will be paid using the city’s Colorado River Fund. (Photo by Lisa Winters/Grand Canyon Trust)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: December 21, 2019 6 a.m.

KINGMAN – Matters related to water conservation and land sales were approved by the City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Council approved an agreement with Hazen and Sawyer for the completion of a Kingman water conservation plan. The plan will identify best practices for system operations and improvements, and recommend program initiatives to promote efficient water use, according to the agenda. Fiscal impact to the City will be nearly $64,000 from the Colorado River Fund.

The lone qualified bidder for a 0.34-acre lot at the Kingman Industrial Park was 1 Call Staffing. The land sale will put $40,000 toward City of Kingman Airport operations, maintenance and future improvements within five years.

At its most-recent meeting, the Municipal Utilities Commission unanimously recommended approval for a water service request that would serve unsubdivided parcels off Jackson Street. Those properties cover about 6.75 acres, and will be utilized by Adams Construction for a veterans’ housing development now that the item has been approved by Kingman’s elected officials.

Council also voted in favor of a resolution approving an automatic aid agreement between Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District 1, the Golden Valley Fire District, the Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire District and the City of Kingman Fire Department.

In other business, Council approved the operating agreement with Kingman Railroad Museum for operations of the museum. Also approved was a liquor license for Black Bear Diner, and a design contract for the Diagonal Wash sewer interceptor. That project will see a new gravity sewer interceptor to allow sewer flows to be conveyed from areas east of Route 66 and north of Interstate 40. Council awarded the design phase to Eagle Mountain Construction Company for an amount not to exceed $58,540.

